KEC International bags new orders worth Rs 1,245 crore across businesses

Infrastructure major KEC International said on Wednesday it has secured new orders of Rs 1,245 crore across various businesses.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:04 IST
The company is executing infrastructure projects in 30 countries. Image Credit: ANI

Infrastructure major KEC International said on Wednesday it has secured new orders of Rs 1,245 crore across various businesses. The transmission and distribution business secured orders of Rs 629 crore for projects in India, SAARC, Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

The railways business got orders of Rs 446 crore in technologically enabled and conventional segments in India. The civil business has secured orders of Rs 107 crore for infra works in defence and industrial segments. The cables business got orders of Rs 63 crore for various types of cables in India and overseas.

"With these orders, our total order inflow for FY21 stands at Rs 11,876 crore with a year-on-year growth of 5 per cent despite the challenging environment," said Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and CEO. "Our railway order book continues to grow with orders in both conventional and new areas. The EPC order in Americas secured by our subsidiary SAE Towers, further strengthens our order book in that region," he said in a statement.

KEC International is the flagship company of the four billion-dollar RPG Group. It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in 100-plus countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

