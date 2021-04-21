Left Menu

Fitterfly raises USD 3.1 mn in funding round led by Fireside Ventures

Digital therapeutics firm Fitterfly on Wednesday said it has raised USD 3.1 million around Rs 23 crore in a funding round led by Fireside Ventures. We are excited to have Fireside and Kanwaljit Singh join us on this journey and build a lasting outcome-focused company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:45 IST
Fitterfly raises USD 3.1 mn in funding round led by Fireside Ventures

Digital therapeutics firm Fitterfly on Wednesday said it has raised USD 3.1 million (around Rs 23 crore) in a funding round led by Fireside Ventures. The pre-Series A round also saw participation from 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts and a clutch of angel investors from India, US and Singapore, Fitterfly said in a statement. The funds will be primarily used for improving the solution to deliver better patient outcomes at scale and impacting a large number of people by creating better awareness and reach, it added. ''The segment of digital therapeutics represents an incredible growth opportunity for us. As a consumer-focused fund, we want to play a more proactive and dynamic role in building and shaping consumer behaviour and the lifestyle choices they make. ''In line with this objective, we are confident and excited about our investment in Fitterfly,'' Managing Partner at Fireside Ventures Kanwaljit Singh said. Singh also joins as a board member of Fitterfly, the statement added. ''We are excited to have Fireside and Kanwaljit Singh join us on this journey and build a lasting outcome-focused company. Fireside team's consumer focus and branding experience will help us build a great brand in the healthcare space,'' Fitterfly co-founder and CEO Arbinder Singal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

ReNew Power commissions 105 MW solar project in Gujarat

ReNew Power on Wednesday said it has commissioned a 105 megawatt MW solar generation facility in Gujarat.The project has a 25-year power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd GUVNL to provide clean electricity to the state at...

With uninterrupted power supply to hospitals & labs, discoms playing key role in fight against COVID

Apart from frontline workers and other corona warriors, power discoms are also playing a key role in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity to hospitals, labs, quarantine centres and other essent...

Madhya Pradesh announces free COVID-19 vaccine for all adults

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that all people above the age of 18 years will be offered COVID-19 vaccine free of cost in the state from May 1.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement here.In current ...

Free transport for people to get vaccinated

The district BJP on Wednesday launched vehicles to freely transport those who wanted to go to hospitals or other government-run centres to get vaccinated against COVID-19.Flagging off the vehicles at the party headquarters, All India Mahila...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021