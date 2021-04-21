Fitterfly raises USD 3.1 mn in funding round led by Fireside Ventures

Digital therapeutics firm Fitterfly on Wednesday said it has raised USD 3.1 million (around Rs 23 crore) in a funding round led by Fireside Ventures. The pre-Series A round also saw participation from 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts and a clutch of angel investors from India, US and Singapore, Fitterfly said in a statement. The funds will be primarily used for improving the solution to deliver better patient outcomes at scale and impacting a large number of people by creating better awareness and reach, it added. ''The segment of digital therapeutics represents an incredible growth opportunity for us. As a consumer-focused fund, we want to play a more proactive and dynamic role in building and shaping consumer behaviour and the lifestyle choices they make. ''In line with this objective, we are confident and excited about our investment in Fitterfly,'' Managing Partner at Fireside Ventures Kanwaljit Singh said. Singh also joins as a board member of Fitterfly, the statement added. ''We are excited to have Fireside and Kanwaljit Singh join us on this journey and build a lasting outcome-focused company. Fireside team's consumer focus and branding experience will help us build a great brand in the healthcare space,'' Fitterfly co-founder and CEO Arbinder Singal said.

