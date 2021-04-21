London Bridge station evacuated as police investigate suspicious item

London Bridge station in central London was evacuated on Wednesday after police were called to investigate reports of a suspicious item on board a train, British Transport Police said.

"Officers were called to London Bridge station at 12.33pm following reports of a suspicious item on board a train," a British Transport Police spokeswoman said. "The station has been closed as a precaution while specialist officers assess the item."

Train operators Southern and Southeastern said on Twitter that trains were not stopping at the station, one so London's busiest commuter hubs. Network Rail, which manages the station, said on its twitter account to expect disruption until 1400 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)