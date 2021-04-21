France ready to grant up to $1.5 bln bridge loan to clear Sudan's IMF arrears

France ready to grant up to $1.5 bln bridge loan to clear Sudan's IMF arrearsReuters | Paris | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:47 IST
France is prepared to grant a bridge loan of up to $1.5 billion to clear Sudan's arrears to the International Monetary Fund, a French diplomat said on Wednesday.
Doing so would help Sudan clear a major hurdle to qualify for the Highly Indebted Poor Countries debt relief initiative, which it aims to do in June.
"We are quite optimistic, France is ready to grant a bridge loan of $1.3, $1.4, $1.5 billion - whatever will be needed for the reimbursement of the IMF," Ambassador Jean-Michel Dumond, France's special envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, told a virtual panel hosted by Chatham House.
