Night curfew in Dimapur from Friday

PTI | Dimapur | Updated: 21-04-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 22:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following the surge in COVID-19 cases the Dimapur district administration on Wednesday announced that night curfew will be imposed in the district from April 23.

The night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will come into effect from Friday, said Deputy Commissioner, Dimapur Rajesh Soundararajan in an order.

All shops, business establishments and restaurants will have to close by 7 pm as curfew starts by 8 pm, the order said.

Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland, is the primary entry route to the state as it has air and rail facilities besides the road transport connecting other states.

Of the 347 active COVID-19 cases in the state, Dimapur district alone has 214 patients.

However, during the curfew hour medical emergency and essential services including pharmacies will be allowed to function as normal. However commercial activities and any assembly of four or more persons will be prohibited.

There will be no restriction on movement of all types of goods vehicles or any goods carriers including empty vehicles and movement of persons to facilitate the same, the order said.

Movement of long distance night bus services, public transport, private vehicles and taxis from railway stations and bus terminals will be allowed (on production of valid travel documents) for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road. All other movements apart from the activities mentioned above is strictly prohibited, it said.

Shops located at New market and Hongkong market will be allowed to open on alternate days following the odd-even system and only 50 per cent of footpath vendors in these locations will be allowed, the deputy commissioner said.

All weekly markets in the district will remain closed until further orders, he said, adding that the vendors of the weekly markets may be facilitated by authorities concerned to sell their products in various colonies and wards.

Gaonboras and village council chairman have been directed to identify persons arriving from outside the state in their respective jurisdiction and direct such persons to report to the District Task Force.

Persons arriving from outside the state are directed to remain in self-isolation for 10 days if no negative RT-PCR/ True Nat test report, done not earlier than 72 hours prior to entry into the state is produced on arrival or if test result is awaited, he said.

The DC also asked all residents of Dimapur to observe the COVID-19 appropriate behaviours including avoiding crowded places, compulsory wearing of face masks and eligible persons to avail COVID-19 vaccination.

