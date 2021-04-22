Left Menu

Project CoviFeedIndia Helping COVID-Impacted Families Find Home-Food Providers and Kitchen Services

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India An innovative location-based discovery platform is likely to provide the much-needed daily meal access to support COVID-impacted families across major Indian cities.The first wave of the pandemic last year had a severe impact across the country with an estimated 55 of the households across 24 states and two union territories managing only two meals a day, indicating limited access to basic food supplies.Families struggling with COVID-19 are often too weak to cook themselves, and struggle with access to help due to quarantine norms.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 10:23 IST
Project CoviFeedIndia Helping COVID-Impacted Families Find Home-Food Providers and Kitchen Services

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India An innovative location-based discovery platform is likely to provide the much-needed daily meal access to support COVID-impacted families across major Indian cities.

The first wave of the pandemic last year had a severe impact across the country with an estimated 55% of the households across 24 states and two union territories managing only two meals a day, indicating limited access to basic food supplies.

Families struggling with COVID-19 are often too weak to cook themselves, and struggle with access to help due to quarantine norms. While food and nutrition is key to faster recovery, that itself becomes a challenge. There are numerous home-chefs, tiffin services, and volunteers who have come forward to provide home-cooked meals in their neighbourhoods. Currently, their reach is dependent on word-of-mouth and multiple versions of messages, images and lists prepared and circulated in WhatsApp groups and social media platforms, making it hard for people to keep tracking at scale. There is an immediate need to have a simpler solution, where families can easily find these services near them and food-providers have a single go-to point to list themselves to make them searchable.

According to Sakshi Aggarwal, who conceptualised CoviFeedIndia, “This is a tech-based volunteer initiative to connect COVID-impacted families and others who may find it hard to cook with the restrictions imposed by the authorities due to the rising cases. She said the location-based home food discovery platform has so far generated an overwhelming response from home-food providers, volunteers, and even the impacted families. The site, which went live late last weekend, already has over 100 volunteers and kitchens who have registered themselves to help provide food to the COVID-impacted families.” “The second wave of the pandemic is hurting us all. If one family member falls sick, their home has to be quarantined. For affected families, cooking their daily meals at home becomes a real challenge. With our hospitals choked, we need to enable home recoveries,” she explained, adding that CoviFeedIndia is an attempt to help all these impacted families find affordable kitchen services during this difficult period. Ms Aggarwal, who is the Head, Consumer & Market Intelligence at General Mills India Centre (GIC), is currently in the process of collaborating with Lakshna Chadha Jha and Amit Agrawal -- the founders of sRide, a mobility app and Rohan Verma, the CEO of MapmyIndia. The idea is to quickly leverage their chassis for geo-location-based peer-to-peer solutions to address this urgent need across the country making access to meal providers faster and much simpler.

To list yourself as a food provider or find a food provider, please visit https://www.covifeedindia.com/home. If you have any lists that should be updated on the platforms, share at info@covifeedindia.com or reach out on Instagram/Twitter @covifeedindia PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Rupee slips below 75/USD level in early trade

The rupee opened on a weak note and fell below the 75 per US dollar level in early trade on Thursday as investors fretted over the prospects of stricter lockdown in some parts of the country amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.Moreover, foreign ...

Oxygen tankers covering longer distances must be given priority: Parbhani collector

Tankers carrying oxygen to faraway districts should be given priority for refilling the gas, as they have to cover more distance, the collector of Maharashtras Parbhani district said.Tankers from Parbhani are not getting enough oxygen from ...

NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air

NASA has logged another extraterrestrial first on its latest mission to Mars converting carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere into pure, breathable oxygen, the U.S. space agency said on Wednesday.The unprecedented extraction of oxygen,...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia joins global equity rebound; oil weak on COVID-19 worries

Asian stocks rose on Thursday, extending a rebound in global markets following a sharp selloff earlier this week, while oil prices eased again on worries that rising COVID-19 cases in some countries will dampen fuel demand. Japan led gains,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021