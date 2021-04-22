Left Menu

Singapore hoping to announce Hong Kong travel bubble "very soon"

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 22-04-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 10:54 IST
Singapore's transport ministry said on Thursday it hoped a long-delayed air travel bubble with Hong Kong would start soon, but no date had been fixed yet.

A hotly-anticipated travel link between the two Asian financial hubs was delayed last year after a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong. Bloomberg News reported, citing sources, that Singapore and Hong Kong had called off an announcement planned for Thursday on the bubble.

