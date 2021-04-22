Left Menu

5 dead as train rams into vehicles at open level-crossing in UP's Shahjahanpur

The probe team has the chief engineers of the signaling and the loco engineering departments, he said.He said that traffic was resumed six hours post the incident after repairing of the tracks.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 14:38 IST
5 dead as train rams into vehicles at open level-crossing in UP's Shahjahanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five people were killed and one person was injured on Thursday after a train rammed into some vehicles at a manned level-crossing whose gates were allegedly not closed when the train came hurtling in, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said the locomotive of Lucknow-Chandigarh Superfast (5012-down) got derailed after hitting the vehicles, disrupting rail traffic in both directions for close to six hours. The incident took place after the train crossed Meeranpur Katra Railway Station this morning and hit two trucks, one car and one motorcycle at the open crossing, he told PTI.

District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said, ''Around 5.10 am, when the train reached the Hulas Nagla crossing in Katra area, the pilot saw vehicles on the track and applied emergency brakes, but the engine hit them." Those killed in the incident include three of a family -- Sidakat (30), Gulistan (27) and Hamja (1.5 years) -- who were in the truck. The two other deceased have been identified as Prempal (55), who died on the spot, and Satyendra (45), who succumbed during treatment. Divisional Railway Manager Tarun Prakash told PTI that a team of three engineers from the railway headquarters has been constituted to probe the incident.

''Prima facie, there was no fault in the signal system. The probe team has the chief engineers of the signaling and the loco engineering departments,'' he said.

He said that traffic was resumed six hours post the incident after repairing of the tracks. ASP Bajpai said it is being investigated as to how the gates remained open when a train came hurtling down.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, and announced Rs 2-lakh assistance for each of them, an official spokesman said in Lucknow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Inflows in sustainable funds surge 76 pc to Rs 3,686 cr in FY21

Driven by increased investor interest in environmental, social and governance issues, sustainable funds in India attracted Rs 3,686 crore in the 2020-21, a jump of 76 per cent from the preceding fiscal.Moreover, the COVID-19-led crisis has ...

COVID-19: Haryana orders closure of all shops by 6 pm, bans non-essential gatherings

Having witnessed a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days, the Haryana government on Thursday announced several restrictions to control the spread, including the closure of shops by 6 pm and a ban on all non-essential gatherings.The r...

Australia to reduce flights from India, among other high-risk COVID-19 countries

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday announced a reduction in flights from high-risk COVID-19 nations, like India, following an alarming rise in coronavirus cases across the world.After a national Cabinet meeting in Canberra...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks grind higher on growth hopes, oil ebbs on COVID-19 fears

Global stocks ground higher while oil ebbed on Thursday as investors diverged over whether to bet on economic recovery in the United States and other developed markets or worry about a surge in COVID-19 cases in India and elsewhere.With vac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021