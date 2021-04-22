VIL's enterprise arm unveils post-paid plans for businesses, working professionals

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea (VIL), has introduced a slew of post-paid plans aimed at businesses and working professionals.

The post-paid offering from Vi Business comes at a time when businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups, are adapting to hybrid ways of working, and looking for value-based connectivity solutions that are convenient and secure.

'Vi Business Plus', the mobility solution, enables mobile workforce to connect, communicate, collaborate and do more with their post-paid plans, VIL said in a statement.

At a starting price of Rs 299, Vi Business Plus would offer enterprises, small businesses, and their workforce increased flexibility to connect in an ''efficient and secure manner, no matter where they operate from''. Beyond connectivity, Vi Business plans to offer a slew of value-added benefits including mobile security, location tracking, data pooling and entertainment.

Citing the benefits, it said mobile security ensures protection against lost devices, viruses, spyware, dangerous websites, malicious apps and fake websites. Also, location tracking is a powerful resource-tracking system that enables enterprises to monitor their field resources for safety and security in today's high-risk environment.

Vodafone Idea Chief Enterprise Business Officer Abhijit Kishore said, ''Vi Business is focused at enabling digital transformation for enterprises, SMEs and start-ups.'' Flexible, secure and convenient mobility solutions have emerged as a need of the hour for organisations and entrepreneurs alike, Kishore added.

Vi Business Plus is geared to addresses the genuine business concerns of data security, employee safety and wellbeing.

''Striking a fine balance between business objectives and employee mobility needs, Vi Business Plus provides a seamless digital experience of connecting, communicating and collaborating for today's hybrid workplaces,'' Kishore added.

