8 fishermen stranded off TN coast rescued by Coast Guard

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 19:41 IST
Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen who were stranded off the coast of Karaikal on Thursday after their boat suffered a 'machinery breakdown' were rescued by the Coast Guard, officials said.

According to an official release, Indian Coast Guard ship (ICGS) 'Ameya' patrolling the Bay of Bengal received information about a fishing boat stranded 15 nautical miles from the coast of Karaikal due to engine breakdown and drifting away due to bad weather.

The boat and the distressed crew were located by the vessel following which it was towed to safety and later handed over to government authorities in Nagapattinam, it said.

During the search and rescue mission, the Coast Guard staff at Karaikal station were in constant touch with the boat owner and the authorities from the fisheries department.

The Coast Guard said the incident highlights one of the disadvantages of fishing boats venturing out alone mid-sea.

The Coast Guard asked the fishermen to go fishing in groups by adhering to safe practices at sea and carry adequate life saving appliances and communication equipment.

