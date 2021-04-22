Govt permits ICMR to conduct study on using drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccine

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday permitted the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct a feasibility study on using drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccine, according to an official statement.

The ICMR will conduct this study in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the ministry's press release said. The ministry said it has granted ''conditional exemption'' from the ''Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021'' so that it can conduct a feasibility study on using drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccine.

This exemption will be valid for a period of one year or until further orders, it noted.

