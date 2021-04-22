Dubai-bound AI flight returns to Chennai due to technical reasons

Dubai-bound AI flight returns to Chennai due to technical reasonsPTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:01 IST
A Dubai-bound Air India flight with over 170 passengers returned here on Thursday due to technical reasons, officials said.
The flight carrying 172 passengers and seven crew members, departed from here in the evening and was air bound for sometime, before it returned to the city.
An Air India spokesperson said the flight came back due to technical reasons.
