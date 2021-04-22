Left Menu

Realme 8 5G further consolidates company positioning as 5G leader: Realme India CEO

We will bring more 5G smartphones to every Indian in a variety of price ranges, Sheth said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:35 IST
Realme 8 5G further consolidates company positioning as 5G leader: Realme India CEO

Smartphone maker Realme on Thursday said the new 5G handset series priced under Rs 20,000 further consolidates its position as market leader in the segment.

Realme Vice-President and CEO (India and Europe) Madhav Sheth said there has been shortage in components availability especially processors and prices have also increased but the company is still maintaining the price of 5G smartphones at affordable levels.

''The Realme 8 5G will further consolidate our positioning as a 5G leader, democratising 5G to the masses. It also brings India's first MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, latest 5G mid-range processor which provides smooth and fantastic experience together.

''Realme is the top 5G brand under Rs 30,000. We are expecting to further strengthen our advantage in the 5G market,'' Sheth said at a virtual event of the company.

At the event, Realme unveiled two variants of realme 8 5G smartphones priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 per unit that can support dual 5G sim and switch between 4G and 5G networks based on connection availability.

The Realme 8 5G smartphone comes up with a 3-card slot comprising two for SIM cards and one for storage card with capacity up to 1 terabyte.

''While the realme 8 5G series is just one step towards realising this vision, we have big plans to make 5G-enabled smartphones widely available. We will bring more 5G smartphones to every Indian in a variety of price ranges,'' Sheth said.

The smartphone will be available on Flipkart and mainline channels of Realme from April 28.

As per both Counterpoint and IDC, Realme has become the 4th largest smartphone brand in India since last quarter of 2018.

