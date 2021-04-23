Left Menu

Aluminium futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 13:55 IST
Aluminium prices rose 0.5 per cent to Rs 191.25 per kg in the futures trade on Friday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for the April delivery gained 95 paise, or 0.5 per cent, to Rs 191.25 per kg in a business turnover of 988 lots.

Analysts said creation of fresh positions by traders on demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

