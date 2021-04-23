Guar Seed futures decline on low demand

Guar seed prices on Friday went down by Rs 33 to Rs 4,175 per 10 quintal in futures trade.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for May delivery was trading at Rs 4,175 down by Rs 33, or 0.78 per cent per 10 quintal with an open interest of 54,250 lots.

For June delivery, the futures prices decreased Rs 31, or 0.72 per cent, to Rs 4,248 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 16,030 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

