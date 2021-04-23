Egypt and Russia agree to resume all flights, including to resort towns - statement

Egypt and Russia agree to resume all flights, including to resort towns - statementReuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-04-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 15:33 IST
Egypt and Russia agreed to resume all flights between the two countries in a call between Presidents Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Vladimir Putin, Egypt's presidency said in a statement.
Flights to popular resort destinations Sharm al-Sheikh and Hurghada were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people.
The Egyptian statement did not specify a timeline for the resumption of flights, but Russia's Interfax news agency reported earlier this week that flights could resume in the second half of May.
