Kerala to be tough on violators of GO

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:04 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 23 (PTI): Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Left government in Kerala on Friday said stern action would be taken against those who venture out unnecessarily on Saturday and Sunday.

DIG K Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, who heads the COVID special surveillance team, told reporters that only emergency services would function on April 24 and 25.

In a government order issued on April 21, the government had said it would be a holiday for all government offices, banks and public sector undertakings on April 24.

It had said only essential services and emergency activities would be allowed on April 24 and 25.

''Those engaged in essential services and emergency activities can travel after showing their ID cards. The marriages, decided earlier, can take place by strictlyfollowing the COVID-19 health protocol,'' Gurudin said.

Gurudin, who is also the Thiruvananthapuram Range IG, said under his range alone, 447 officers and 1,100 police officials would be deployed every day to ensure that COVID protocol is strictly followed.

The officer said there were 14,093 violations in the State on Thursday alone and awareness classes were held for over 75,000 people.

Explaining the restrictions on Saturday and Sunday, the DIG said those who are out for emergency and essential work need to carry their ID cards.

''Only those stores which sell provisions, vegetables, fruits fish and meat will function. Dining at restaurants will not be permitted but parcel is allowed till 9 PM,'' he said.

Long distance trains services would not be affected.

Public and goods transport would be permitted, the police officer said.

In the famous Guruvayur temple in Thrissur district, the curbs on conducting marriages would be lifted from Saturday.

All the marriages registered from this day can take place strictly following the COVID health protocol. Only 12 members can take part in the ceremony. On Saturday, 40 marriages would take place and 140 on Sunday,'' temple officials said.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram District Collector issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in 10 panchayats of the district where test positivity rate was higher than 25 per cent.

The State on Thursday recorded the highest ever single day surge with 26,995 new cases.

