Left Menu

Indiabulls Real Estate clocks Rs 94.5 cr net profit in March quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 20:14 IST
Indiabulls Real Estate clocks Rs 94.5 cr net profit in March quarter
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 94.5 crore for the January-March quarter.

The Mumbai-based firm had posted a net loss of Rs 109.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 759.50 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year from Rs 151.69 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

However, the company's net profit fell to Rs 4.71 crore during the full 2020-21 fiscal year from Rs 121.10 crore in the previous year.

Total income, too, declined to Rs 1,662.05 crore in the last financial year from Rs 3,440.63 crore in the 2019-20 financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe levels T20 series 1-1 after Pakistan 99 all out

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan for the first time in a Twenty20 when the visitor collapsed from 78-3 to 99 all out on Friday.That gave the Zimbabweans, who were defending a meager total of 118-9, a 19-run win to tie the series 1-1 and a chance in t...

Saudi bans Lebanese produce because of drug smuggling

Saudi Arabia will ban Lebanese fruits and vegetables entering the kingdom or passing through it because those shipments have been increasingly used to smuggle drugs, the official news agency reported Friday.The ban, ordered by the kingdoms ...

Biden urges world to make good on climate commitments

U.S. President Joe Biden called on nations to work together on a transition to clean energy on Friday, the second and final day of a climate summit he hosted to rally world ambition to reduce global warming. Nations that work together to in...

France reports people 5,962 in intensive care units for COVID-19

French health authorities reported that 5,962 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Friday, down by 19 versus a day earlier, but the figure remains at a very high level as the country prepares to exit its third lockdown.The c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021