AISC amends auto industry standards to include safety requirements of road-trains

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:32 IST
To revolutionise the transport of goods and reduce the overall logistics costs, the Automotive Industry Standards Committee has amended its AIS-113 Standard to include the safety requirements of road-trains, an official statement said.

A road-train is a trucking vehicle which consists of two or more trailers or semi-trailers hauled by a prime mover.

The standards have been prepared after examining European benchmarks, keeping in mind Indian operating conditions, the statement by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

These standards shall pave the way for a breakthrough intervention for fast and efficient movement of goods along the long-distance freight corridors, it added.

The ministry posted the draft 'Standard for Road-Trains' on its website on Friday.

These shall ply on select stretches to reduce congestion, save fuel and reduce noise and air-pollution, the statement said.

The Automotive Industry Standards Committee (AISC) has representatives from the relevant ministries, testing agencies, industry stakeholders, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), among others.

The amended standard AIS-113 (Code of Practice for Type Approval of Trailers / Semi-trailers of categories T2, T3 and T4 being towed by Motor Vehicles of categories N2 and N3) has been published for invitation of public comments, after which it shall be notified in due course.

