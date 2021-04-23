Business brief

Muthoot Finance on Friday announced free of cost telephonic and video-based medical support to all its employees and their family members in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

The company has initiated a COVID-19 medical support system for its over 35,000 employees to provide free telephonic and video consultation for coronavirus-affected employees and their family members, it said in a statement.

This online medical consultation is arranged through Muthoot Super Speciality Hospitals located at Kozhencherry and Pathanamthitta. This medical service support is completely free of cost and will remain operational 24 hours via online consultation from medical professionals, said the gold loan financier. PTI KPM SHW HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)