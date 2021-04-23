Left Menu

Serbia, IMF agree new non-financial, advisory deal - statement

Serbia and the International Monetary Fund have agreed a new non-financial and advisory deal tailored to help Belgrade maintain growth during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the lender said in a statement on Friday. The new Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), an IMF non-financial and advisory tool, is set to last until 2023.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 23-04-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 23:24 IST
Serbia, IMF agree new non-financial, advisory deal - statement

Serbia and the International Monetary Fund have agreed a new non-financial and advisory deal tailored to help Belgrade maintain growth during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the lender said in a statement on Friday. Serbia's economy contracted 1.1% last year, less than its regional peers, mainly due to a substantial policy response to the pandemic, the IMF said.

"Policies should continue to support people’s lives and livelihoods until the economic recovery is fully entrenched," it said. The new Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), an IMF non-financial and advisory tool, is set to last until 2023. It would help Belgrade improve the business environment, strengthen the rule of law and reform state-owned firms and environmental policies.

A previous three-year PCI arrangement expired last year. The Serbian parliament on Thursday amended the 2021 budget to mitigate effects of the pandemic, increasing the deficit to 6.9% of economic output from 3%.

Spending includes a 2.5 billion euro ($3.02 billion) package of subsidies and payments to businesses and citizens to help weather the crisis. The IMF warned that further budget support should be targeted at the most vulnerable households, firms and sectors.

"Investments in infrastructure and environmental protection can also support near-term growth," it said. The lender affirmed its 2021 growth forecast for Serbia at 5% of GDP.

But the economic recovery of the European Union candidate is still uncertain due to the course of the pandemic in Serbia, which has a strong nationwide COVID-19 inoculation campaign, and its trade partners, the IMF said. The new agreement with Belgrade is expected to be approved by the IMF Executive Board in mid-June.

($1 = 0.8282 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists hope genetic engineering can revive the American chestnut tree; Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

234 stranded people rescued at Bara-lacha Pass in Himachal Pradesh

As many as 234 passengers stranded at Bara-lacha Pass in Himachal Pradeshs Lahaul-Spiti district on the Manali-Leh road due to heavy snowfall have been rescued, an official said on Friday.A majority of the rescued people include labourers f...

Canada reaches deal with Pfizer for vaccines in future years

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday Canada has reached an agreement with Pfizer for 35 million booster shots next year and 30 million in 2023 in case the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines fades with time and need to be reinforced.He ...

COVID-19: Rajasthan clamps more restrictions

The Rajasthan government clamped more restrictions on Friday in view of a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.The home department issued fresh guidelines in addition to the restrictions imposed since April 19.According to the fresh guid...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

U.S. stocks rose in a broad rally on Friday as increased factory output and housing data supported expectations of a swift economic recoverywhile big tech stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week.The bounceback follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021