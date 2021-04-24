Govt extends deadline for making payment under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme till Jun 30

Govt extends deadline for making payment under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme till Jun 30PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 12:49 IST
The government on Saturday extended the deadline for making payment under the direct tax dispute resolution scheme Vivad Se Vishwas by two months till June 30 due to a severe COVID pandemic.
Also, it has extended the due date for issuance of notice for reopening of assessment by tax officers where income has escaped assessment and sending intimation of processing of Equalisation Levy till June 30.
''It has also been decided that time for payment of amount payable under the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act, 2020, without an additional amount, shall be further extended to 30th June 2021,'' Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 21 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier
Japan to add Tokyo, other areas to COVID-19 'quasi-emergency' state
India to review COVID-19 vaccines after blood clot warning - report
India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report
Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll, Senate to probe Bolsonaro government's response