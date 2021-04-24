Left Menu

Srei Equipment Finance gets EoI from Cerberus Global Investments for undisclosed amount

The proposed capital infusion, which is being carried out in parallel to the companys debt realignment plan, is expected to provide cushion against the pandemic induced stress in the Indian financial services space, it said.EY has been advising the SCC on companys fund raising exercise.Besides, SEFL also announced appointment of Justice Deepak Verma as an independent director on its board w.e.f 23rd April, 2021.Among others, SEFL has appointed KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP and DMKH Co., chartered accountants to conduct forensic audit for its proposed debt realignment process and good governance process, respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 20:48 IST
Srei Equipment Finance gets EoI from Cerberus Global Investments for undisclosed amount
Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited. Image Credit: ANI

Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL) has received an expression of interest for equity infusion of an undisclosed amount from global private investment firm Cerberus Global Investments, according to a regulatory filing.

Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited.

The board of directors of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (Srei) and its subsidiary SEFL held meetings on Friday, April 23, 2021, Srei said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

''SEFL announced that it has further received an expression of interest for capital infusion from Cerberus Global Investments B.V.,'' the filing said.

New York-headquartered Cerberus comprises one of the world's leading private investment firms with approximately USD 53 billion under management across multiple strategies. Earlier this month, SEFL received EoIs for capital infusion of about USD 250 million (about Rs 1,864.35 crore) from US-based multi-strategy investment firm Arena Investors LP and Singapore-based global financial services company Makara Capital Partners.

''SEFL has proceeded with discussions with both Arena Investors and Makara Capital and the company's Strategic Coordination Committee (SCC), chaired by independent director Malay Mukherjee, is currently engaged in discussions with the private equity funds to bring capital into the business,'' Srei said.

The non-banking finance company said the SCC has been running an independent process for investments in SEFL and many large players have evinced interest. The proposed capital infusion, which is being carried out in parallel to the company's debt realignment plan, is expected to provide a cushion against the pandemic induced stress in the Indian financial services space, it said.

EY has been advising the SCC on the company's fundraising exercise.

Besides, SEFL also announced the appointment of Justice Deepak Verma as an independent director on its board w.e.f 23rd April 2021.

Among others, SEFL has appointed KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP and DMKH & Co., chartered accountants to conduct a forensic audit for its proposed debt realignment process and good governance process, respectively. Srei group has been facing an asset-liability mismatch on the back of the pandemic driven lockdown induced stress on the economy.

The company had anticipated the impact of a pandemic on its customers and the cascading effect the pandemic would have on its loan recovery.

Thus, SEFL had proactively approached National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) with a scheme, proposing repayment of the loans it borrowed in an orderly manner over a period of time.

''SEFL plans to repay its loans through the recoveries and hence the scheme was submitted to all the creditors to realign the repayment schedule with expected collections from customers. The lenders also have the flexibility to make necessary amendments in the proposed schemes,'' it said further.

Srei on Saturday also announced the appointment of KPMG and DmKH & Co as the forensic auditors of the company as part of its debt realignment process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Man shot, killed after charging at officer with knives

A Tennessee police officer fatally shot a man who charged at the officer with knives during a traffic stop early Saturday, authorities said.Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Officer Christopher Royer has been placed on administrative...

Indian and French navies to conduct 3-day wargame in Arabian Sea from Sunday

The Indian and French navies will hold a three-day mega wargame in the Arabian Sea beginning Sunday that will feature complex naval operations like advanced air defence and anti-submarine drills.The 19th edition of the Varuna exercise will ...

Turkey says it "entirely rejects" U.S. recognition of Armenian genocide

Turkey entirely rejects, U.S. President Joe Bidens recognition of the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, minutes after Bidens declaration. Biden on Saturday said th...

France: 220 more COVID-19 hospital deaths, patients in intensive care down slightly

France reported a further 220 COVID-19 deaths in hospitals in the last 24 hours, although official figures published on Saturday showed the number of COVID patients in intensive care units ICUs dipped from the previous day to stand at 5,958...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021