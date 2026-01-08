Left Menu

Colombia Stands Firm Amidst Trump's Venezuela Ambitions: Petro as the Opposition Icon

Colombian President Gustav Petro fiercely criticizes the Trump administration's actions in Venezuela, calling for national protests to defend sovereignty. Petro is leveraging the conflict to bolster his political stance, even amid threats of U.S. military action and economic sanctions against Colombia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 08-01-2026 05:17 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 05:17 IST
In an emphatic denunciation, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has loudly criticized the Trump administration's actions in Venezuela, labeling it a blatant violation of Latin American sovereignty. This marks Petro as the most vocal world leader against the U.S attack.

Petro's condemnation intensified with his call for national demonstrations in defense of Colombia's sovereignty against potential U.S military actions. The protests saw Colombians gathering nationwide, responding to Petro's clarion call.

Petro's defiance adds complexity to Colombia's political landscape, as he leverages the situation to strengthen his political position before the upcoming elections, despite potential risk to vital U.S-Colombia relations.

