Left Menu

Centre, not states should bear full cost of vaccines: Arvind Subramanian

New Delhi, Apr 24 PTI Terming Indias COVID-19 vaccine pricing as complicated and politicised, former chief economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian on Saturday said the Centre and not states should bear the full cost of vaccines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 21:17 IST
Centre, not states should bear full cost of vaccines: Arvind Subramanian
Serum Institute of India (SII) earlier this week announced a price of Rs 400 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Terming India's COVID-19 vaccine pricing as complicated and politicised, former chief economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian on Saturday said the Centre and not states should bear the full cost of vaccines. On April 19, the Centre announced that all above 18 years of age will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from May 1 while private hospitals and states will be able to buy doses from manufacturers. ''India's vaccine pricing being complicated/politicized. ... Govt. should pay manufacturers reasonable price. This is not the time for haggling and creating uncertainty for the private sector, domestic or foreign,'' he said in a series of tweets.

Serum Institute of India (SII) earlier this week announced a price of Rs 400 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals. This is compared to Rs 150 per dose it charges the central government for the existing supplies.

''There should be only ONE price for vaccine jabs all over India. That price should be ZERO. So, vaccines should be free for all. Differentiation and complexity are unethical, unnecessary, and difficult to implement,'' Subramanian said.

''Free vaccines for all will avoid vaccine politicization. The Centre-NOT states should bear full fiscal ''costs'' of vaccines,'' he added.

Earlier this week, Serum said, ''Going ahead, 50 per cent of our capacities will be served to the Government of India's vaccination program, and the remaining 50 per cent of the capacity will be for the state governments and private hospitals.'' The government on Saturday waived basic customs duty on import of COVID-19 vaccines, medical-grade oxygen and related equipment for three months with immediate effect to boost their availability and make them cheaper amid rising cases of coronavirus infections in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-SCBA vice president succumbs to COVID-19

Former Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA vice president and senior advocate V Shekhar succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Saturday.He was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Okhla.Shekhar was currently the vice president of ...

India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy bereaved

Indias women team cricketer Veda Krishnamurthys mother, Cheluvambda Devi has died due to COVID-19. The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mothers demise on Saturday.Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my A...

Wall of flowers marks Armenia's remembrance of mass deaths

Armenians on Saturday streamed to the hilltop complex memorializing the victims of massacres, deportations and forced marches under the rule of Ottoman Turkey.Many laid flowers around the eternal flame at the complex in the capital of Yerev...

Soccer-Watford seal Premier League promotion with victory over Millwall

Watford secured promotion to the Premier League on Saturday with two games to spare, after a 1-0 win over Millwall in the second-tier Championship at Vicarage Road.Ismaila Sarrs 11th-minute penalty proved enough as Watford guaranteed one of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021