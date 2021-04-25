Left Menu

Govt asks major ports to waive all charges for ships carrying oxygen and related equipment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 14:14 IST
Govt asks major ports to waive all charges for ships carrying oxygen and related equipment

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The government on Sunday said it has directed all major ports to waive all charges for ships carrying oxygen and related equipment amid a massive surge in COVID-19 infections across the country.

In a statement, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said it has directed all major ports to accord the highest priority in the berthing sequence to the vessels carrying consignments of Medical Grade Oxygen, Oxygen Tanks, Oxygen Bottles, Portable Oxygen Generators and Oxygen Concentrators.

''In view of the excessive requirement of Oxygen and related equipment in the country, the Government of India has directed all Major Ports, including the Kamarajar Port Limited, to waive-off all charges levied by Major Port Trusts (including vessel-related charges, storage charges etc.),'' the statement said.

Port chairpersons have been asked to personally supervise logistic operations to ensure unhindered movement of such consignments for berthing of such vessel on top priority in the port, unloading of oxygen-related cargo, coordination with Customs and other authorities for speedy clearance/ documentation and expeditious evacuation, it further said.

''We are facing an emergency situation due to the second wave of COVID-19. The major ports will start implementing the direction from today onwards,'' a senior government official said.

In case, the vessel is carrying other cargo/containers in addition to the above said oxygen-related cargo, waiver of charges on a pro-rata basis, considering the overall cargo or containers handled at the port, should be provided for oxygen-related cargo to such vessels, the statement said.

It also noted that the Ports Ministry will monitor the details of such vessels, cargo and time taken in the port from the time vessel entered in the port limits to exit of cargo from port gate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Bodies keep arriving at Kanpur crematoriums, belie official virus death count

As coronavirus cases surge, the number of cremations taking place at the citys crematoriums has increased several-fold -- far more than the 66 deaths officially attributed to the virus in the entire district over the past six days.Data from...

ISRO to launch data relay satellites to track Gaganyaan

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch a data relay satellite that will help maintain contact with the Gagangyaan mission throughout after the launch, sources said.The satellite will be launched before the final leg of the Gagan...

Gal Gadot reveals she chopped her fingertip amid boozy drinking session

Hollywood star Gal Gadot, recently during a talk show revealed that she permanently lost a piece of her finger during a drinking session, and its her husband who is at fault. According to Page Six, the Wonder Woman star told Jimmy Kimmel du...

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel provides oxygen tanker to hospital in UP's Lucknow amid shortage

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday facilitated the provision of a tanker carrying 16 tonnes of oxygen to the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, which was facing an oxygen shortage. The step has been taken upon a request made by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021