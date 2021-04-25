JSW Steel to increase daily oxygen supply to 900 ton by Apr-end

Private steel maker JSW Steel on Sunday said it will increase its daily oxygen supply limit to 900 tonne/day by the end of this month.

On the directions of the Ministry of Steel, steel plants in the country are supplying liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to various states for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

JSW Steel on Thursday had informed it is supplying 185 tonne of LMO per day.

A company statement on Sunday said, ''JSW Steel gears up daily supply to 900 tonne. It has decided to further ramp up its supply to over 900 tonne a day by month-end.'' Besides the company has targeted to supply around 20,000 tonne oxygen in April month from its three plants in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

From April 21 to 23, JSW Steel on an average has supplied 898 tonne daily oxygen from its plants. The company will continue to make efforts to increase oxygen production and supply from all its steel plants across the country, it added.

