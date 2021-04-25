Left Menu

4 killed in crash of light aircraft in Arkansas

PTI | Arkansas | Updated: 25-04-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 22:26 IST
4 killed in crash of light aircraft in Arkansas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four people were killed in the crash of a light aircraft in western Arkansas, officials said Sunday.

The single-engine Piper PA-46 with four people aboard left the Muskogee, Oklahoma, airport Friday for Williston in northern Florida, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA lost radar contact with the aircraft about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock about 5 pm Friday, when nearby residents reported hearing an aircraft in distress and the sound of a crash, KARK-TV in Little Rock reported.

Yell County Sheriff Bill Gilkey says a search located the aircraft wreckage about 11 am Saturday. He said there were no survivors.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

DC beat SRH in thrilling Super Over contest

Delhi Capitals beat SunRisers Hyderabad in a thrilling Super Over contest in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.Batting first, Delhi Capitals managed to score 159 for 4 with opener Prithvi Shaw back in form with a 53 off 39 balls. Ski...

208 new cases push Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 15,994

Meghalaya on Sunday reported 208 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 15,994, a health department official said.The state now has 1,388 active cases, Health Services Director Aman War said.The death toll rose at 160, as ...

Tennis-Berrettini sinks Karatsev to win Serbia Open

Italian Matteo Berrettini won the Serbia Open after beating Russias Aslan Karatsev 6-1 3-6 7-60 in the final at Novak Djokovcs claycourt tennis centre in downtown Belgrade by the Danube river on Sunday. Berrettini blew away Karatsev in the ...

Delhi Capitals defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad via super over in their Indian Premier League match in Chennai.

Delhi Capitals defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad via super over in their Indian Premier League match in Chennai....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021