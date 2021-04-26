Left Menu

Blackstone commits up to $2.8 billion to acquire controlling stake in Mphasis

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-04-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 10:34 IST
Blackstone commits up to $2.8 billion to acquire controlling stake in Mphasis

Blackstone on Monday announced that private equity funds managed by Blackstone have entered into definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company Mphasis Limited.

A wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), UC Investments and other long-term investors will co-invest along with Blackstone, a joint statement said.

This transaction will trigger a mandatory open offer for the purchase of up to 26 per cent additional shares of the company from the public shareholders and the acquiring entity has released a public announcement to the stock exchanges, it said.

Based on the open offer subscription, the blended purchase price will vary between Rs 1,452 to Rs 1,497 per share (12-16 per cent premium to 12-month average price and 3 -6 per cent discount to six-month average price) and the purchase consideration will vary between Rs 152 billion to Rs 210 billion (or, approximately USD 2.0 billion to USD 2.8 billion).

A different fund managed by Blackstone had acquired a controlling stake in Mphasis from Hewlett Packard Enterprise in September 2016.

The sale is expected to complete in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the statement added.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Poundland owner Pepco to float on Warsaw Stock Exchange

South African conglomerate Steinhoff will proceed with an initial public offering of its Pepco Group unit on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, it said on Monday.Pepco owns Poundland in the United Kingdom as well as the PEPCO and Dealz brands. It t...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 6-week highs, eyes on Fed, U.S. GDP

Asian stocks climbed to six-week highs on Monday amid signs the world economic recovery was still well on track, though rising COVID-19 cases in the region weighed on sentiment, pushing oil prices lower.Futures for Eurostoxx 50 were flat as...

India's coronavirus crisis deepens as countries promise aid

Indias new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid to help battle the crisis overwhelming its hospitals. Infections ...

UK denies report that PM Johnson said ‘let the bodies pile high’

A newspaper report that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would rather bodies piled high in their thousands than order a third lockdown is not true, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.The Daily Mail newspaper said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021