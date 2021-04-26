Left Menu

Liberty Global's Swiss telecoms unit to cut 600 jobs

Sunrise UPC, the Swiss unit of Liberty Global, will cut 600 jobs by the end of 2022, following UPC's 6.8 billion Swiss franc ($7.4 billion) takeover of Sunrise Communications last year to create Switzerland's second-biggest telecoms group. In addition, around 150 jobs would be reduced through attrition by the end of 2022, it said. ($1 = 0.9139 Swiss francs)

Sunrise UPC, the Swiss unit of Liberty Global, will cut 600 jobs by the end of 2022, following UPC's 6.8 billion Swiss franc ($7.4 billion) takeover of Sunrise Communications last year to create Switzerland's second-biggest telecoms group. About 450 redundancies were expected, representing 13.5% of the workforce of 3,350 full-time staff, Sunrise UPC said in a statement after consultations with labour representatives.

Of that number, about 300 redundancies would take place this year and 150 in 2022. In addition, around 150 jobs would be reduced through attrition by the end of 2022, it said. ($1 = 0.9139 Swiss francs)

