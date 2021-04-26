Hong Kong stocks slip as worries over overseas virus resurgence weigh

Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks weakened on Monday, as worries over a resurgence of coronavirus outbreak in overseas countries weighed on sentiment. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 125.92 points, or 0.43%, at 28,952.83.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong stocks weakened on Monday, as worries over a resurgence of coronavirus outbreak in overseas countries weighed on sentiment.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 125.92 points, or 0.43%, at 28,952.83. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.78% to 10,981.31. The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.4%, while the IT sector dipped 0.01%, the financial sector ended 0.11% lower and the property sector dipped 0.77%.

India on Monday set a global record for a rise in daily coronavirus cases for a fifth straight day, while deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by an all-time high over the last 24 hours. There is a lack of upside momentum for Hong Kong stocks despite their being relatively cheap, as a global liquidity turning point nears, while a resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak and U.S. President Joe Biden's tax hike plan weigh on overseas equities, Ping An Securities said in a report.

Countries across the globe are also facing severe inflation pressure and investors need to adopt a "defense and fight back" strategy, for now, the brokerage added. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.95% at 3,441.17 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.13%.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.51%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.36%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4872 per U.S. dollar at 08:12 GMT, 0.14% firmer than the previous close of 6.4963.

At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 33.49% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

