Left Menu

Commerce ministry starts COVID-19 helpdesk to resolve import, export issues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:21 IST
Commerce ministry starts COVID-19 helpdesk to resolve import, export issues

The commerce ministry on Monday said it has started a COVID-19 helpdesk to help resolve issues of exporters and importers pertaining to international trade such as customs clearance delays and banking matters.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the ministry, took this initiative to monitor the status of exports and imports, and difficulties being faced by trade stakeholders in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

''DGFT has accordingly operationalised a 'COVID-19 Helpdesk' to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues arising in respect of international trade,'' the ministry said.

It added that the helpdesk would look into issues relating to import and export licensing, customs clearance delays and complexities arising thereon, import/export documentation, and banking matters.

''Helpdesk would also collect and collate trade related issues concerning other ministries/departments/ agencies of central and state governments and will coordinate to seek their support and provide possible resolution,'' it said.

Stakeholders can submit information on the DGFT website about their issues on which support is required.

''The status of resolutions and feedback may be tracked using the Status tracker under the DGFT Helpdesk Services. Email and SMS would also be sent as and when the status of these tickets are updated,'' the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

We expect Rajasthan government to honour orders not to obstruct tankers carrying medical oxygen to other states, says Delhi High Court.

We expect Rajasthan government to honour orders not to obstruct tankers carrying medical oxygen to other states, says Delhi High Court....

Bitcoin jumps 8%, on course to snap five days of losses

Bitcoin jumped as much as 8 on Monday and was on course to snap five straight days of losses, though the cryptocurrency has slumped almost a fifth from its all-time high hit earlier this month. Bitcoin was last up 6.7 at 52,452 after touchi...

B2B e-commerce player Bizongo completes USD 51 mn funding round

Bizongo, a B2B platform for made-to-order goods, on Monday said it has completed a USD 51-million fresh funding exercise, with investments from British governments development finance body CDC and Thailand-based Addventures, a corporate arm...

MP: Vaccination centre set up at Bhopal's drive-in cinema site

A drive-in cinema in a hotel in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh will be the site of a vaccination center amid a surge in coronavirus cases, officials said on Monday.Cinemas and other such entertainment complexes are shut in the state under restric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021