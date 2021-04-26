Left Menu

ACG wins prestigious iF Design Award 2021

Judged out of Hamburg in Germany, iF awards recognise products from around the world that exhibit superior innovation and exemplary design.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:48 IST
ACG wins prestigious iF Design Award 2021
ACG wins prestigious iF Design Award 2021. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Judged out of Hamburg in Germany, iF awards recognise products from around the world that exhibit superior innovation and exemplary design. Today, ACG announced that it has received one such award for 'Karton X', a packaging machine in its new generation series.

After months of research and customer consultations with pharma partners around the world, ACG's global design team, in collaboration with Design Ship in Germany, developed various design concepts for the new equipment. The winning idea, modelled on Stealth technology, provides unparalleled UX, intuitive HMI, smooth accessibility, and smart connectivity. It also looks fantastic, externalising and exemplifying the quality of the engineering underpinning it. ACG is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary, and now provides all requirements of oral solid dosage manufacturing to pharma and nutra companies in 138 countries. Not satisfied to stop there, however, ACG aspires to keep challenging more established players at the very top of the pharma supply pyramid, and this award is an important milestone in being recognised on the global stage.

On winning this prestigious design award, Karan Singh, Managing Director of ACG, said, "We want to make the world a better place. This has been at the heart of everything we do. We understand that during times like these, our partners in the global pharma industry need reliable, safe, and intelligent devices to help them make the world healthy again. We stand alongside them to serve this cause, and this award is testimony to an approach of solving problems through collaboration and taking an integrated approach to technological development. I am incredibly proud of my team." This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

We expect Rajasthan government to honour orders not to obstruct tankers carrying medical oxygen to other states, says Delhi High Court.

We expect Rajasthan government to honour orders not to obstruct tankers carrying medical oxygen to other states, says Delhi High Court....

Bitcoin jumps 8%, on course to snap five days of losses

Bitcoin jumped as much as 8 on Monday and was on course to snap five straight days of losses, though the cryptocurrency has slumped almost a fifth from its all-time high hit earlier this month. Bitcoin was last up 6.7 at 52,452 after touchi...

B2B e-commerce player Bizongo completes USD 51 mn funding round

Bizongo, a B2B platform for made-to-order goods, on Monday said it has completed a USD 51-million fresh funding exercise, with investments from British governments development finance body CDC and Thailand-based Addventures, a corporate arm...

MP: Vaccination centre set up at Bhopal's drive-in cinema site

A drive-in cinema in a hotel in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh will be the site of a vaccination center amid a surge in coronavirus cases, officials said on Monday.Cinemas and other such entertainment complexes are shut in the state under restric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021