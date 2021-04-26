Left Menu

The corona pandemic has struck the world in an unprecedented way and has created unforeseen challenges for the country as well as the countrymen.

BJP Youth Wing runs BJYM Rasoi for Corona Patients
New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/PNN): The corona pandemic has struck the world in an unprecedented way and has created unforeseen challenges for the country as well as the countrymen. One of the major problems being faced by people at large is food accessibility. Families and individuals suffering from corona are unable to arrange and cook food.

In these testing times, the National President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Bengaluru MP Tejaswi Surya gave a clarion call to the Yuva Morcha activists from across the country to help the masses on war footing under the aegis of #BJYMCares. On his call, BJP Delhi Yuva Morcha State Secretary Vineet Tyagi started the "BJYM Rasoi" initiative. Under this initiative homemade meals are delivered, twice a day, free of cost to the quarantined as well as old people.

Vineet Tyagi, in collaboration with Enriching Life for Development, Youth Unity Foundation, and other NGOs and activists like Meena Panwar, Shriom Dhama, Rahul Sharma, Prashant Sharma, and other youngsters have built an efficient and proactive team that together is implementing and taking forward the BJYM Rasoi. According to the information provided, "BJYM Rasoi" has been able to provide food to more than 40 families within the first four days of its launch.

Vineet Tyagi told us that soon the scope and reach of the BJYM Rasoi will be expanded and this facility shall be made available in the entire Delhi and adjoining cities. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

