Olectra Greentech bagged Rs 30 crore order for insulators

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): The insulators division of Olectra Greentech Limited bagged orders worth Rs 30 crores which includes Rs.15 crore export orders. The domestic order worth approx Rs 15 crores was received from reputed Indian Power Transmission Company to supply composite long rod insulators of 765KV capacity.

The company has also bagged an export order worth approx. Rs 15 crores to supply 15 KV to 35 KV capacity insulators from US based e company. Both these domestic & export orders need to be delivered in this financial year. "We have a positive outlook for this financial year with faith reposed by our clients in spite of the global pandemic situation & several challenges in supply chain management. We are confident of good growth in our operations and are hopeful of winning few more orders to the tune of Rs 30 crores in the next couple of months. The orders are a testament to our ability to deliver high quality Polymer Insulators and thereby strengthen grid reliability," said Mahesh Balaiah, Vice-President, Insulators division, Electro Greentech.

Olectra Greentech Ltd is the largest manufacturer and suppliers of composite insulators in India. Its product ranges from 11KV to 1200KV AC/HVDC. Its state-of-the-art R&D centre recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research. Olectra Greentech has already supplied more than two million composite insulators across globe. The insulators range includes transmission, distribution, railways and substations. The company's insulators have been type tested from reputed labs and have approval from utilities in India as well as overseas.

