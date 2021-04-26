Left Menu

Shippers push for CP Railway to win bidding war for Kansas City Southern

North America's freight rail customers, from grain shippers to logistics companies, are pushing for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd to win a bidding war for Kansas City Southern over rival Canadian National Railway, eyeing stronger competition and swifter service. A takeout of KCS, would be the first major North American railroad combination in more than 20 years and create the first network to include the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 15:30 IST
Shippers push for CP Railway to win bidding war for Kansas City Southern

North America's freight rail customers, from grain shippers to logistics companies, are pushing for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd to win a bidding war for Kansas City Southern over rival Canadian National Railway, eyeing stronger competition and swifter service.

A takeout of KCS, would be the first major North American railroad combination in more than 20 years and create the first network to include the United States, Canada and Mexico. CN, Canada's biggest railroad, made an unsolicited $30 billion bid for KCS on Tuesday, topping CP's agreed $25 billion bid, but CP said last week it was not considering raising its offer.

Rail customers' lobbying of the regulator, U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), is so far lopsided in favor of CP, which announced its combination with KCS on March 21. CP says that 416 rail shippers have written to STB in support. As of Friday, the STB had posted at least 135 letters regarding CP's bid, many of them supporting it and others urging full scrutiny of any merger with KCS.

"The end-to-end CP-KCS transaction will improve service options, with new single-line hauls and broader access to markets across North America," said Dean McQueen, vice-president of Merchandising and Transportation at Canadian grain handler Viterra, in a letter that mirrored the language of numerous other letters of support. Germany-based potash producer K+S AG, which has a Saskatchewan mine that CP services, wrote that it supports CP's bid and opposes CN's offer because it would reduce competition.

Other CP supporters include marine terminal operator DP World, shipping and container company Hapag-Lloyd, Canadian grain handler Richardson International and oil refiner Valero Energy Corp. CN said in a statement that its combination with KCS would create a network that is shorter and faster than rail or truck competitors.

But if CP buys KCS, the bulked-up company will be able to better compete with dominant railway BNSF Railway Co, said Kevin Karel, general manager at The Arthur Companies, which ships corn and other crops by rail. CP's line crosses the agricultural state of North Dakota while CN's does not.

"We're really remote here, and so we need access to far more destinations, and that's where this KCS merger really helps North Dakota farmers," Karel said in an interview. SHIPPER VIEWS SEEN KEY

Freight forwarder DUBO International Logistics, a track inspection technology company and a tire company have filed support letters for CN - the only three STB posted in favor of CN as of Friday. Many shippers intend to publicly state their backing for CN's offer in the coming days, CN spokesman Mathieu Gaudreault said. CP's larger number of support letters is due to its earlier bid, he said.

Shippers' views on the competing bids to the board may determine how KCS assesses the relative regulatory risks, investment bank Credit Suisse said in a note. CP has no overlapping rail networks with KCS, unlike CN which runs parallel for about 100 kilometres (62 miles) in Louisiana, making it easier for CP's deal to clear regulatory hurdles. CP on Saturday welcomed the U.S. regulator upholding a waiver that exempts KCS from the same scrutiny larger railroads face during proposed mergers. The STB had granted KCS, the smallest of the Class 1 railways, an exemption from new merger rules in 2001 because a combination involving KCS did not raise the same concerns that any transaction among bigger railways might create.

U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc, and industry groups for chemical producers, corn refiners, and a trade group that promotes U.S. wheat exports had opposed use of the waiver, saying that a takeover of KCS is big enough to warrant full scrutiny.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 seeks 500 nurses to work at Games

Tokyo Olympics organizers have asked for around 500 nurses to help during this years Games, the head of the organizing committee Toshiro Muto said on Monday.Local media reported that the organizing committee had asked the countrys nursing a...

Hit hard by foreign pull-outs, Royals seek to loan players from other teams

Rajasthan Royals have approached fellow IPL teams to loan players after the departure of their four foreign players due to various reasons that include injuries, bubble fatigue and COVID-19 fear.Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are out of the IP...

Govt asks hospitals for judicious use of oxygen and to plug leakage, if any, amid shortage faced by COVID-19 patients.

Govt asks hospitals for judicious use of oxygen and to plug leakage, if any, amid shortage faced by COVID-19 patients....

Targeting China with trade reforms will not work - WTO head

China is more likely to cooperate with global trade reforms if it is not made to feel a target of other international powers, the head of the World Trade Organization WTO said on Monday.Anxious about Chinas powerful state-owned enterprises,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021