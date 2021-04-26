Left Menu

Targeting China with trade reforms will not work - WTO head

China is more likely to cooperate with global trade reforms if it is not made to feel a target of other international powers, the head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Monday. Anxious about China's powerful state-owned enterprises, the United States, European Union, and Japan are pushing for curbs on industrial subsidies they say distort the global economy.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:32 IST
Targeting China with trade reforms will not work - WTO head
World Trade Organisation Image Credit: ANI

China is more likely to cooperate with global trade reforms if it is not made to feel a target of other international powers, the head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Monday.

Anxious about China's powerful state-owned enterprises, the United States, European Union, and Japan are pushing for curbs on industrial subsidies they say distort the global economy. However, their proposals require unanimous approval from the WTO's 164 members including China. They also argue China should no longer benefit from concessions for developing countries given it is on course to become the world's largest economy.

"We also have to show China is not being targeted... When China feels it is being targeted, and it's only about China, you get a lot of resistance," WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told a conference hosted by the European Commission. "The dealings I have had with China have been very constructive and I think that if we put the facts on the table about the negative spillovers from such industrial subsidies and share them with China ... they will be willing to look at that."

Beijing ought to be aware that its policies not only affect rich nations who are complaining but also developing countries, the WTO head said. China would be more receptive, she said, if it saw the WTO addressing other types of subsidies. Beijing wants curbs on subsidies for agriculture, prevalent in developed and larger emerging markets often to the disadvantage of poor countries.

Okonjo-Iweala said that global agricultural subsidies were around $1 trillion per year and could reach $2 trillion by 2030. She said the WTO was now working with the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development on a study on subsidies overall to "put some objective facts on the table".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

India, Aus, NZ women's cricket team among six qualifiers for Commonwealth Games 2022

Cricket is the first discipline to announce qualifying teams for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as the sport makes a landmark re-entry to the prestigious multi-sport event scheduled from July 28 to August 8 next year. The Internatio...

UK opposition leader Starmer says Johnson must explain lockdown comments

Britains Labour Party opposition leader Keir Starmer said Prime Minister Boris Johnson must explain a newspaper report that he said he would rather see bodies piled high in their thousands than order a coronavirus third lockdown. I was asto...

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 seeks 500 nurses to work at Games

Tokyo Olympics organizers have asked for around 500 nurses to help during this years Games, the head of the organizing committee Toshiro Muto said on Monday.Local media reported that the organizing committee had asked the countrys nursing a...

Hit hard by foreign pull-outs, Royals seek to loan players from other teams

Rajasthan Royals have approached fellow IPL teams to loan players after the departure of their four foreign players due to various reasons that include injuries, bubble fatigue and COVID-19 fear.Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are out of the IP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021