O2 Cure donates 200+ corona neutralizer air purifiers to COVID patients and the hospitals

O2 Cure; an air purification solution provider today announced that they have donated 200+ corona neutralizing air purifiers to COVID+ patients as well as have installed, tested and proven air purification solution to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) upto 99 per cent for free in hospitals such as Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lilavati Hospital, Medicity Hospital and many more.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:36 IST
ZECO Aircon Group logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): O2 Cure; an air purification solution provider today announced that they have donated 200+ corona neutralizing air purifiers to COVID+ patients as well as have installed, tested and proven air purification solution to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) upto 99 per cent for free in hospitals such as Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lilavati Hospital, Medicity Hospital and many more. O2 Cure provides RGF's (a US-based environmental design and manufacturing company) patented REME with PHI-Cell technology that has been successfully tested by CCMB-CSIR virology lab in India for reduction of SARS-CoV 2 by 97.48 per cent and by Innovation Bio-Analysis lab in the USA for reduction of SARS-CoV-2 virus by 99 per cent from air and surfaces. Their products also prevent from other air contaminants like bacteria, viruses, germs, gases, particles, dust, pollen, and other hazardous pathogens as well as been tested in the prevention of cross-contamination. It also provide protection against allergies and respiratory diseases like Pneumonia, TB, Bronchitis, Asthma and other related diseases.

On the initiative taken by the brand, Kartik Singhal, Founder of O2 Cure says, "As a brand, we wanted to make a small difference in the current situation that our community is facing. The PHI-Cell technology that our product Plug & Play demonstrates is proven to neutralize the coronavirus and we hope that we can reach out to as many people as we can to safeguard their surroundings & loved ones." "The technology has been proven on all deadly virus outbreaks in the world. Prior to COVID, the technology was used by multiple corporates, hospitals and industrial giants. Looking at the increase in cases and deaths we designed a residential air purifier, Plug & Play Corona Killer, to reach every household, patient and their family. The sole objective of this product is to eliminate microbes, viruses and respiratory allergies, diseases from Indian households, making the indoor air safe to breathe. Today, all customers feel safe that even if someone infected comes to their house, the Plug & Play air purifier will not let the virus come to them."

"The parent company of the brand Zeco Aircon Group recently conducted a vaccine drive at their Bahadurgarh, Haryana factory. Under the campaign, 140 workers were vaccinated and the company will roll out the 2nd phase of the vaccination soon." O2 Cure is also planning to introduce a new product line in the market that will focus on countering all types of air pollutants and microbes from indoor & outdoor air and surfaces. The future growth expected by O2Cure is a 20-25 per cent year-on-year growth in terms of revenue which is in light of the demand witnessed for their current product line.

They carry forward over three decades of work in R&D by their parent company Zeco Aircon Limited in air management systems and the use of advanced testing equipment enables them to meet the growing need for air filtration solutions for both corporate & individual consumers. Zeco Aircon Limited is a leading Indian manufacturer of air management systems and has the widest range of indoor air quality technologies & products on a global platform. With its vision to meet global sustainability goals and to meet the demands of the changing environmental conditions. Zeco has introduced its Air purification vertical under its brand "O2Cure" providing a completely bespoke, personalized solution with a diverse range of proven air purification technologies.

