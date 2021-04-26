Procter & Gamble to contribute Rs 50 crore for COVID vaccination

FMCG firm Procter & Gamble on Monday pledged Rs 50 crore contribution towards COVID-19 vaccination of over 5 lakh Indians to be carried out in partnership with government and local authorities.

In a statement, the company said it is contributing towards the vaccination of 100 Indians for every P&G employee in India.

Moreover, P&G will also cover the vaccination cost of its over 5,000 employees in India, and their eligible immediate family members, it added.

''P&G is committed to playing an active role in India's fight against COVID-19 and will contribute Rs 50 crore towards 10 lakh vaccine doses covering vaccination of 5 lakh Indians, 100 citizens for every one employee we have in India,'' P&G Indian Subcontinent CEO Madhusudan Gopalan said.

Stressing on the critical role of vaccines in containing the spread of the virus, he said, ''We strongly believe that partnering with various governments and local authorities, who are leading the inoculation initiatives for citizens will enable us to make a meaningful difference to the communities we operate in''.

P&G said its brands Whisper, Vicks, Pampers, Oral-B, Head&Shoulders and Pantene are partnering in this vaccination drive through their brand programmes and will also continue to raise awareness on safety and hygiene in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)