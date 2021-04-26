Left Menu

Russia considers using convicts to build far east railway - govt document

A document drawn up by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin's office ordered the transport ministry, the Federal Penitentiary Service, and Russian Railways, the state company that runs the vast national rail network, to assess the feasibility of using convicts to build railways. The document, first reported by Kommersant newspaper and reviewed by Reuters on Monday, ordered the three bodies to assess the possibility of using convicts to work on the construction of railway infrastructure on the Baikal-Amur Mainline and the Trans-Siberian railways by May 14.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:50 IST
Russia considers using convicts to build far east railway - govt document
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Russia is considering using convicts to expand a railway line in the far east, a government document showed, as Moscow faces migrant labour shortages due to COVID-19.

Restrictions linked to the pandemic have prompted many migrant workers to leave Russia and authorities have warned construction projects could be slowed down. Russia has already brought in soldiers to build a segment of its Baikal-Amur Mainline railway (BAM) in the far east to transport more coal and metal to ports for export to Asia.

It is now also considering convict labourers to work on the line which is being expanded as part of a more than 6 trillion rouble ($79 billion) plan to upgrade and construct infrastructure. A document drawn up by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin's office ordered the transport ministry, the Federal Penitentiary Service and Russian Railways, the state company that runs the vast national rail network, to assess the feasibility of using convicts to build railways.

The document, first reported by Kommersant newspaper and reviewed by Reuters on Monday, ordered the three bodies to assess the possibility of using convicts to work on the construction of railway infrastructure on the Baikal-Amur Mainline and the Trans-Siberian railways by May 14. Russian Railways and the transport ministry declined to comment.

A spokesman for Khusnullin did not immediately comment. The government and prison service did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Prisoners from the Soviet Union's vast GULAG labour camp system were used in the 1930s to build portions of BAM and develop large swathes of Siberia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

EU sues AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission said on Monday it had launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a reliable plan to ensure timely deliveries.AstraZeneca said in r...

Activists fear HK immigration bill will allow arbitrary travel bans

An immigration bill on Hong Kongs legislative agenda for Wednesday would give authorities virtually unlimited powers to prevent residents and others from entering or leaving the former British colony, lawyers, diplomats, and rights groups s...

Polish, Hungarian and Slovak PMs declare support for Czech Republic

The prime ministers of Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia said on Monday that they support the Czech Republics actions after it said it suspected that two Russian spies were also behind a 2014 explosion that killed two people.We condemn ... yet ...

ANALYSIS-Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos

While politicians hail digital health passes as the solution to aviations COVID-19 crisis, airline bosses are still having sleepless nights about clogged up airports as they worry how to deal with the millions who have already been vaccinat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021