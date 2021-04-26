Left Menu

Havells to cover COVID-19 vaccination costs for all its employees above 18 years

Havells India Limited, a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company, today announced that the company will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for all its direct and indirect employees in India above 18 years of age, under the company's Vaccination programme through a reimbursement process.

Havells India Limited. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Havells India Limited, a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company, today announced that the company will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for all its direct and indirect employees in India above 18 years of age, under the company's Vaccination programme through a reimbursement process.

Commenting on the initiative, V Krishnan, CHRO Havells said "It is unfortunate that the second wave of coronavirus is severely impacting people across all age brackets. Hence, it is imperative to safeguard the health and well-being of the entire Havells family. Based on our philosophy of 'people at the core', we are pleased to extend our vaccination program to all direct and indirect employees of Havells above 18 years of age. To expedite the vaccination program, we are in advance stage of planning to tie-up with hospitals and other healthcare providers to expedite the vaccination process for all our on-roll and contractual employees. We continue to be committed to this goal and contribute to the nation's initiative to fight the pandemic." Recently, Havells carried out a robust vaccination program and successfully vaccinated 95 per cent percent of its direct and indirect employees above 45 years of age across all its 13 manufacturing plants. This was done through a combination of on-site camps and tie-ups with local hospitals. There is a cross functional team to track status of vaccination and health of employees across locations to provide timely help and support. Since last year, Havells has continuously taken various initiatives during the pandemic and lockdown to ensure mental and physical well-being of its employees. To further prevent the spread of Covid-19, the company has extended the WFH model for its employees wherever possible, through technology enablement. To ensure ongoing holistic development, the company has so far spent nearly 10,000-man hours of training for employees, centered around upskilling, enhancing soft skills and health & wellbeing.

