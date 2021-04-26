Left Menu

UK PM Johnson criticises new jail sentence for British-Iranian aid worker

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 17:25 IST

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe should not have to spend any more time in jail in Iran, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday after she was given a new one-year jail term.

"I don't think it's right at all that Nazanin should be sentenced to any more time in jail," Johnson told reporters. He added that Britain was working with the United States on the issue of jailed dual-nationals in Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

