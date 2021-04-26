Jindal Stainless-run school to turn into COVID hospital in Hisar

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 20:02 IST
Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Monday said its O P Jindal Modern School in Hisar will be turned into a 500-bed emergency COVID hospital.

A decision in this regard was taken on Monday by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at a meeting with the management of Jindal Stainless during his visit to the company's manufacturing facility to review the oxygen supply situation.

The proposed 500-bed hospital will be equipped with 50 ICU beds, the company said in a statement.

The chief minister has instructed the officials to complete the necessary process at the earliest keeping in view the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the state. ''With this COVID facility, we hope to serve the needy people in and around Hisar. Our oxygen facility in Hisar is continuously feeding oxygen in and around Hisar and will also feed the oxygen to this new facility,'' JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal, who was also present in the meeting with Khattar, said. In view of the pandemic, JSL said the oxygen plant at its Hisar facility has increased the production capacity to 7.5 -8 tonne per day from 6 tonne per day. Jindal further said, ''We are ready to supply more oxygen to hospitals even if this is at the expense of the production.'' PTI ABI MR MR

