Italy's recovery plan key to nation's destiny -Draghi

Prime Minister Mario Draghi presented a 222 billion euro ($268 billion) economic recovery plan to parliament on Monday, telling lawmakers it held the keys to Italy's future wellbeing.

Much of the cash will come from special European Union funds, with the money due to be spent on projects to improve Italy's fragile infrastructure, boost environmentally sustainable development and encourage digital innovation.

"The destiny of the country lies in this set of projects," Draghi told the lower house of parliament. ($1 = 0.8286 euros)

