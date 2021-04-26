Left Menu

EU launches legal action against vaccine-maker AstraZeneca

Brussels said its focus is to ensure timely deliveries of vaccines.It since said that its option for extra AstraZeneca doses will not be taken up.Last week, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that a new vaccine contract is set to be concluded with BioNTech-Pfizer for 1.8 billion doses for the 2021-23 period.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 26-04-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 20:20 IST
EU launches legal action against vaccine-maker AstraZeneca
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The European Union's executive branch said on Monday that it has launched legal action against coronavirus vaccine-maker AstraZeneca for failing to respect the terms of its contract with the 27-nation bloc.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been central to Europe's immunisation campaign, and a linchpin in the global strategy to get vaccines to poorer countries. But the slow pace of deliveries has frustrated the Europeans and they have held the company responsible for partly delaying their vaccine rollout.

European Commission spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker said that Brussels launched the legal action against AstraZeneca last Friday "on the basis of breaches of the advance purchase agreement." He said the reason for the legal action was that "some terms of the contract have not been respected" and that "the company has not been in a position to come up with a reliable strategy to ensure a timely delivery of doses." AstraZeneca's contract with the EU, which was signed by the Commission on behalf of the member countries last August, foresaw an initial 300 million doses for distribution among member countries, with an option for a further 100 million.

The British-Swedish drugmaker had hoped to deliver 80 million doses of that in the first quarter of 2021, but only 30 million were sent. According to the Commission, the company is now set to provide 70 million doses in the second quarter, rather than the 180 million it had promised.

AstraZeneca said in a statement that it "regrets" the Commission's decision to take legal action and that it will "strongly defend" itself in court.

"We believe any litigation is without merit and we welcome this opportunity to resolve this dispute as soon as possible," AstraZeneca said. It said deliveries are improving "following an unprecedented year of scientific discovery, very complex negotiations, and manufacturing challenges." "We are making progress addressing the technical challenges and our output is improving, but the production cycle of a vaccine is very long which means these improvements take time to result in increased finished vaccine doses," it said.

The company said it wants to continue "working constructively with the EU Commission to vaccinate as many people as possible. Many thousands of our employees working around the clock have been driven by a passion to help the world at no profit." The AstraZeneca vaccine is cheaper and easier to use than rival shots from Pfizer and Moderna and has been endorsed for use in over 50 countries, including by the 27-nation EU and the World Health Organisation. US authorities are still evaluating the vaccine.

The Commission has publicly criticised the company on several occasions, and last month it launched a dispute resolution mechanism aimed at amicably addressing their differences. Brussels said its focus is to ensure timely deliveries of vaccines.

It since said that its option for extra AstraZeneca doses will not be taken up.

Last week, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that a new vaccine contract is set to be concluded with BioNTech-Pfizer for 1.8 billion doses for the 2021-23 period. She said the deal will ensure doses for booster shots, vaccines adapted to new variants, and, potentially, vaccines for children and teenagers.

Von der Leyen said that the EU, home to around 450 million people, has "already passed 123 million vaccinations'' and is on track to have vaccinated 70% of all adults by July. Previously the target had been September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

EU sues AstraZeneca over breach of COVID-19 vaccine supply contract

The European Commission said on Monday it had launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a reliable plan to ensure timely deliveries. AstraZeneca said in ...

Ukraine opens new nuclear waste site at Chernobyl

Ukraines president on Monday unveiled a new nuclear waste repository at Chernobyl, the site of the worlds worst nuclear disaster that unfolded exactly 35 years ago. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Chernobyl together with Rafael Marian...

Two militant hideouts busted in J&K's Kulgam, arms & ammunition recovered

Security forces busted two militant hideouts in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition, police said on Monday.Based on a credible input, security forces busted two militant hideouts in the Adipa...

Kotkapura firing case: Sidhu questions delay in ensuring justice

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday questioned the alleged deliberate delay in ensuring justice in the Kotkapura police firing case and demanded a fair and time-bound investigation. The incident had taken place at Faridkots Kotkapu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021