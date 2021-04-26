Left Menu

TTML's losses narrow to about Rs 288.3 cr in Q4

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 20:31 IST
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) on Monday reported a substantial narrowing of its losses to about Rs 288.3 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2021.

The losses were at Rs 873.9 crore in the corresponding period previous year.

Total income was at Rs 267.2 crore in the last quarter of FY21, up nearly 2.3 per cent from Rs 261 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

For the full year ended March 31, 2021, losses narrowed to about Rs 1,996.7 crore from Rs 3,714.1 crore in FY20.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) or TTML's total income was at Rs 1,055 crore for FY21 against Rs 1,088.3 crore in the previous fiscal.

TTML shares closed at Rs 12.74 apiece on BSE on Monday, 4.9 per cent higher than the previous close.

