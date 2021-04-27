How Customer Review Monitoring Apps Can Boost Your Revenue?

Customer feedback has always played a significant role in driving business performance and sales growth. Nothing has changed. According to digital experts, positive reviews can boost the profitability of our business up to 70%. There are some practical methods to generate, collect, and work with customer feedback.

Customer Reviews Can Make Your Business Rock

There are many studies about the impact of customer reviews on the performance of a business, its growth, rise in its sales, and positive dynamics in company profitability. Some research data may differ in details. But they all agree that the presence of customer reviews - both positive and negative - has a positive impact on any business.

Various marketing experts say that between 20% and 50% of buying decisions are made based on feedback from other customers. Naturally, advertising, as well as other marketing and app review monitoring activities, are important for the business development of retail. And the significance of having positive customer reviews is just obvious.

What Benefits Will You Get From Monitoring Customer Reviews?

Not all entrepreneurs understand the importance of customer feedback. According to experts, no more than a third of business owners collect and analyze customer reviews. The other two-thirds have yet to assess the impact of reviews on increasing sales. This is actually what you get when you constantly use review monitoring solutions:

Fair product evaluation - Feedback from customers allows revealing new sides of the products you are selling. It is a kind of free product research and testing. This is a great opportunity to get an opinion on products and goods directly from consumers and, if necessary, to respond to them in time.

Customer confidence - Buyers give preference to companies that provide a platform for reviews. If a company is open and has nothing to hide, then it appeals to more trust.

Product rating - Reviews imply ratings based on customer feedback. This product is better; the other one should be improved. This is a more or less objective assessment, which is essential not only for the buyer when making a decision but also for the entrepreneur to take the right management decisions. By studying customer reviews, you can get valuable information about products, solutions, or services you should offer and which ones it is better to refuse.

SEO optimization - When writing product descriptions, copywriters are likely to use the same words, formulations, phrases, and sentences, which doesn't make content unique or authentic. By analyzing customer reviews, companies can optimize their platforms with the most performing KWs.

We do hope that after reading this post, you do not have any doubts about whether you should invest your time and effort in analyzing customer reviews. Make this work your regular practice.

