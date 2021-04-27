Left Menu

Artsit from Kolhapur creates Kids Art Subscription Box to help parents during pandemic

PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 27-04-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 10:34 IST
Artsit from Kolhapur creates Kids Art Subscription Box to help parents during pandemic

KOLHAPUR, India, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The boxed art is a family owned business that teaches children how to create art. The boxed art kits come with all the Necessary supplies and step by step instructions to complete monthly projects. These boxes are hand assembled in a studio located in kolhapur by their team.

Founded last year before the pandemic, ''the boxed art'' subscription supplements a virtual learning curriculum.

The boxed art is created by Artist Dhanraj Shelke with an aim to encourage ones creativity.

After gaining interest from 15,000/- followers, the idea of boxed art was born. The boxed art went from selling 10 boxes to 4,000+ boxes to a wide range of customers like BMW, Mercedes Benz, Grand Hyatt, and many corporate clients.

Before the pandemic began, art was already being phased out of many schools across the country; when virtual learning became widespread in the midst of the pandemic, art classes became almost nonexistent, here comes the boxed art where 'The boxed art' is a self motivating do it yourself art kit consisting of separate different art forms like, oil, acrylic, water colours, crafts, knitting, pottery, sketching etc with an absolutely friendly guide included in box for free.

This self taught kit can be used by professionals on the go or by amateurs who want to make productive time and can't decide where to start from.

The box consists of all required materials and step by step guide for a specific art form as your choice.

I hope you enjoy this art kit box as much as we did while hand crafting it. The kit is at the highest quality with fine materials available in market.

So let's get started to de-stress ourself with our DIY do it yourself art kit and step into a world with hues and strokes and a lot more! Now the boxed art has become a nationwide success in just under a year and all thanks to this creative family and their love of art.

www.theboxedart.com Contact customer care +91 9158513666 Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1497034/The_Boxed_Art.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485021/The_Boxed_Art_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Industrials drag China shares lower as profit growth pace slows

China shares fell on Tuesday, with industrial firms dragging the blue-chip index lower after data showed a slowing pace of profit growth in the sector despite a rapid rise in March.At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down ...

US population rises to 331,449,281, Census Bureau says

The Census Bureau says the population of the United States is 331,449,281. The 7.4 percent increase over the last decade is the second slowest ever.The Census Bureau is releasing the first data from its 2020 headcount. The release marks the...

Maha: Bodies of 22 COVID-19 victims stuffed in one ambulance

The bodies of 22 COVID-19 victims were stuffed in one ambulance while being taken to a crematorium at Beed in Maharashtra, with the district administration citing lack of medical transport vehicles as the reason for it.The incident took pla...

Assembly polls: EC bans victory processions on or after counting of votes amid COVID surge

The Election Commission on Tuesday banned all victory processions on or after counting of votes in states where assembly polls were held, sources said citing an order.The decision has been taken to check the spread of coronavirus, the sourc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021