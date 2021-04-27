Left Menu

Backwaters - A film on mysterious disappearance of Kerala kid Rahul Raju

Film Producer Suunil Jaiin of (SJP), Ashish Arjun Gaikar's AGFS and Ankit Chandiramani's Sunshine Studios - a leading film distribution and production house - have announced a film on Kerala's missing children.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-04-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 13:55 IST
Backwaters - A film on mysterious disappearance of Kerala kid Rahul Raju
Backwaters Poster. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Film Producer Suunil Jaiin of (SJP), Ashish Arjun Gaikar's AGFS and Ankit Chandiramani's Sunshine Studios - a leading film distribution and production house - have announced a film on Kerala's missing children. The investigative thriller delving into the mysterious world of child trafficking and missing children is titled Backwaters is helmed by FTII graduate Abhinav Thakur.

Based on a series of missing children from Kerala - the film looks at how even God is not aware of what has happened to the missing children from his own country - especially the missing case of Rahul Raju - a seven-year-old who went missing in May 2005 and has never been found. Delhi theatre actor Sartaazh Khari will essay the role of the CBI officer investigating the case while UK Model Neeta Paryani will essay the role of a fact-finding journalist conducting a simultaneous investigation. "We found Sartaazh to be apt for the role. We are exploring all the angles of how the children went missing and how a sharp CBI officer exploring the case looks at every eventuality but is unable to nail a single one. Journalists have also played an important role in this case and Neeta was pitch-perfect for the scribe who does her own research and investigation into the cases of the missing children," says Thakur.

Sartaazh has been meeting several top CBI officers to prepare for his role and understand the working and mind set of the men in khaki who spearhead India's premier investigative institution and Neeta in turn has also been meeting journalists who have followed the case. "The marshy park from where Rahul went missing remains closed for the public even today. There are so many unanswered questions including from the parents who want to know where is Rahul today?" chorus Suunil Jaiin and Ashish Gaikar. Co-producer S Ramachandran adds that the film will go on the floors by the end of the year at real locations in the backwaters of Alappuzha in Kerala.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat extends night curfew to nine more cities

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in nine more cities from 8 pm to 6 am. Earlier, curfew was imposed in 20 cities, including 8 major cities, from 8 pm to 6 am. Curfew will be imposed to...

EU Parliament lifts immunity of Greek far-right lawmaker

European Union lawmakers voted on Tuesday to lift the immunity of a Greek far-right member of the EU parliament who has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in Greece for being a leading member of a criminal organisation.The European Parlia...

Hong Kong shares edge lower, Fed comments awaited

Hong Kongs Hang Seng index ended barely lower on Tuesday as regional investors trod cautiously ahead of comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 11.29 points or 0.04 at 28,941.54....

'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar contracts coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed Shooter Dadi, has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing.The Twitter page of the 89-year-old legendary shooter, hailing from the Baghpat village i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021