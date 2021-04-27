Sheela Foam donates 500 bedding units to Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre

Sheela Foam Ltd, maker of popular mattress brand Sleepwell, on Tuesday said it has donated 500 bedding units to Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in the national capital to help overcome the acute shortage of oxygen beds amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

The 500 bedding units comprise mattresses, pillows and beds with a back-rest that is especially designed for patients who require oxygen, Sheela Foam said in a statement.

Last year, the company had played its part in setting up the facility and donated 10,000 bedding units.

Operated by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre is now open for COVID-19 affected patients, the company said.

''As the COVID-19 situation worsens in India, it is upon each and everyone of us to step up and support the healthcare infrastructure and the corona warriors in our own small ways,'' Sheela Foam Managing Director Rahul Gautam said.

At Sleepwell, he added,''We have been committed to ensuring that every COVID-19 patient receives a safe and hygienic bed to recover and therefore are proud to be a trusted partner for the government. Currently we have added 500 bedding units at the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and will continue to support with any further requirements.'' The company said the mattresses and beds have been specially created for the purpose of quarantining, making it comfortable for patients to sleep and sit for long durations. The mattresses have been made using a proprietary foam core for comfort and support with a special cover for easy wiping and sanitisation.

